Brewers meet the Marlins with 1-0 series lead

Miami Marlins (74-70, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-63, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (74-70, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (80-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: JT Chargois (2-0, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (11-8, 3.83 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 191 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -167, Marlins +142; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Miami Marlins.

Milwaukee has an 80-63 record overall and a 41-28 record in home games. The Brewers are 57-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has a 34-38 record on the road and a 74-70 record overall. The Marlins are 55-20 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 9-for-37 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has 29 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 63 RBI for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 10-for-37 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Marlins: 7-3, .253 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jean Carlos Mejia: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: day-to-day (ankle), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.