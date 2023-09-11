Brewers host the Marlins to open 4-game series

Miami Marlins (74-69, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (79-63, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40…

Miami Marlins (74-69, third in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (79-63, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (9-8, 3.77 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (4-1, 2.30 ERA, .79 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -161, Marlins +136; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

Milwaukee has a 40-28 record in home games and a 79-63 record overall. The Brewers are 57-10 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 34-37 record in road games and a 74-69 record overall. The Marlins have gone 55-34 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 71 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 6-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has six home runs, 35 walks and 63 RBI while hitting .349 for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 13-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Marlins: 8-2, .268 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

Marlins: Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (oblique), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.