Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera breaks up Brewers’ no-hit bid after 10 1/3 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying RBI double with one out in the 11th inning for the New York Yankees’ first hit against the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams and Abner Uribe had combined for 10 hitless innings, and the Brewers went ahead on Tyrone Taylor’s run-scoring single in the 11th off Nick Ramirez.

With automatic runner Anthony Volpe on second base, Everson Pereira advanced Volpe with a leadoff grounder against Joel Payamps. Cabrera followed with a double to right.

There has never been an 11-inning no-hitter in major league history.

Milwaukee right fielder Sal Frelick preserved the bid with a leaping catch against the wall on an Volpe drive for the final out of the 10th inning to deny the game-ending run. With the game 0-0 and runners on first and second, Flelick jumped to make the catch and elbowed center fielder Joey Wiemer in the mouth.

Burnes struck out seven and walked two in eight innings, throwing 70 of 109 pitches for strikes before Williams relieved. Burnes’ pitch count was one shy of his season high and six short of his career high.

The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner retired his first 12 hitters before walking Giancarlo Stanton on his 54th pitch. He also issued a two-out walk to rookie Everson Pereira before third baseman Andruw Monasterio made a running catch in foul territory on Oswaldo Cabrera.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, has not thrown a complete game in 103 big league starts.

