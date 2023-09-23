Brewers bring road win streak into game against the Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (88-66, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (79-75, third in the NL East) Miami; Saturday, 4:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (88-66, first in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (79-75, third in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 1.89 ERA, .76 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (10-9, 3.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -121, Marlins +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they visit the Miami Marlins.

Miami has a 44-35 record in home games and a 79-75 record overall. The Marlins have a 50-8 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 43-36 in road games and 88-66 overall. The Brewers have the No. 1 team ERA in the NL at 3.74.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Brewers lead the season series 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 69 RBI for the Marlins. Jake Burger is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Christian Yelich has 32 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs for the Brewers. Tyrone Taylor is 13-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .263 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 7-3, .271 batting average, 1.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Sandy Alcantara: 15-Day IL (forearm), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Huascar Brazoban: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Barnes: 60-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Davis: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Tyrone Taylor: day-to-day (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Thyago Vieira: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

