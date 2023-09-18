Braves host the Phillies to open 3-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (81-68, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (96-53, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Monday, 7:20…

Philadelphia Phillies (81-68, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (96-53, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (11-6, 3.65 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 196 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (0-2, 7.48 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -115, Phillies -104; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has gone 47-25 in home games and 96-53 overall. The Braves have a 74-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Philadelphia has gone 38-37 on the road and 81-68 overall. The Phillies have a 57-36 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Monday’s game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are up 7-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 26 doubles, three triples, 52 home runs and 129 RBI while hitting .278 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 17-for-42 with five home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple and 44 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-40 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .269 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .245 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (calf), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

