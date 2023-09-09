Braves face the Pirates leading series 1-0

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-48, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20…

Pittsburgh Pirates (65-76, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Johan Oviedo (8-14, 4.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -232, Pirates +189; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Atlanta has a 46-24 record at home and a 92-48 record overall. The Braves have hit 272 total home runs to lead MLB.

Pittsburgh has a 65-76 record overall and a 31-39 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 46-21 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Braves have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 47 home runs while slugging .599. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 15-for-46 with six home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryan Reynolds has 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI while hitting .265 for the Pirates. Ke’Bryan Hayes is 12-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .288 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Pirates: 7-3, .244 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (illness), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (achilles), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Henry Davis: 10-Day IL (hand), Tucupita Marcano: 60-Day IL (knee), Vince Velasquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.