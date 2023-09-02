Braves bring 5-game win streak into matchup with the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (89-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (89-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-51, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Bryce Elder (0-0); Dodgers: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -115, Braves -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves seek to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 46-23 record in home games and an 83-51 record overall. The Dodgers are 67-18 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Atlanta has an 89-45 record overall and a 45-23 record on the road. The Braves have the top team batting average in the NL at .277.

The teams meet Saturday for the sixth time this season. The Braves lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads Los Angeles with 38 home runs while slugging .619. Max Muncy is 13-for-40 with three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Austin Riley has 27 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 18-for-37 with four doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .318 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Braves: 9-1, .310 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.