Braves and Phillies play to decide series winner

Philadelphia Phillies (82-69, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (97-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 186 strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.50 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -145, Phillies +123; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta is 48-26 at home and 97-54 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the best percentage in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 82-69 overall and 39-38 on the road. The Phillies have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.06.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 8-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has a .338 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 33 doubles, three triples and 39 home runs. Ozzie Albies is 14-for-45 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has 17 doubles, a triple and 45 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 15-for-43 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .257 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.80 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

