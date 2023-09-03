Braves aim to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

Atlanta Braves (90-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Atlanta Braves (90-45, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (14-10, 3.29 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Dodgers: Bobby Miller (8-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -110, Braves -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will attempt to extend a six-game win streak with a victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles is 46-24 at home and 83-52 overall. The Dodgers rank second in the majors with 213 total home runs, averaging 1.6 per game.

Atlanta has gone 46-23 on the road and 90-45 overall. The Braves have a 41-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Braves are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts has 36 doubles, a triple, 38 home runs and 98 RBI for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 12-for-39 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson leads the Braves with 70 extra base hits (24 doubles, three triples and 43 home runs). Marcell Ozuna is 15-for-37 with three doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .299 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves: 9-1, .300 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (forearm), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (groin), Jake Marisnick: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (knee), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (lat), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Yonny Chirinos: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.