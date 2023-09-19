Braves aim to break skid in game against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (82-68, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (96-54, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20…

Philadelphia Phillies (82-68, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (96-54, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-4, 3.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (17-5, 3.78 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 259 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -222, Phillies +182; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves come into a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies after losing four in a row.

Atlanta is 96-54 overall and 47-26 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the NL.

Philadelphia is 82-68 overall and 39-37 in road games. Phillies hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Braves are up 7-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 33 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 98 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 13-for-38 with a double, five home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 45 home runs while slugging .479. Trea Turner is 15-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .251 batting average, 7.57 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.