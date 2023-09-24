Bonner and Allen lead Connecticut over New York 78-63 to open the WNBA semifinal series

NEW YORK (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points, Rebecca Allen added 18 and the Connecticut Sun played stellar defense…

NEW YORK (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points, Rebecca Allen added 18 and the Connecticut Sun played stellar defense to beat the New York Liberty 78-63 on Sunday in the first game of their best-of-five WNBA semifinals playoff series.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in New York.

Third-seeded Connecticut lost all four games between the teams in the regular season, including getting blown out twice in New York. On Sunday, the Sun turned up their defensive effort, slowing down the second-seeded Liberty and holding them to their lowest point total of the season.

Breanna Stewart, who led New York with 19 points, had a rough game, going 7 for 25 from the field, including missing all eight of her 3-point attempts. Jonquel Jones had 14 points and 12 rebounds for New York — the 15th time that she’s had a double-double this season but the first time the Liberty lost in one of those efforts.

Alyssa Thomas finished the game with eight points, 10 assists and seven rebounds for Connecticut.

ACES 97, WINGS 83

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson scored 34 points, including 14 in the third quarter as Las Vegas beat Dallas in the opening game of the WNBA semifinal playoff series.

Wilson, who earlier in the week earned the league’s defensive player of the year award, also had eight rebounds and four blocked shots. Kelsey Plum added 25 points for the top-seeded Aces, Jackie Young scored 19 and Chelsea Gray 13. Young also pulled down 10 rebounds.

Satou Sabally led the No. 4 seed Wings with 16 points while Arike Ogunbowale added 12.

The two teams resume their best-of-five series Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.