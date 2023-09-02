Boniface scores 2 as Bayer Leverkusen routs Darmstadt and maintains fine Bundesliga start

BERLIN (AP) — New signing Victor Boniface scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen routed promoted Darmstadt…

BERLIN (AP) — New signing Victor Boniface scored twice and set up another goal as Bayer Leverkusen routed promoted Darmstadt 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

It’s Leverkusen’s third win from three games.

Jeremie Frimpong also starred for coach Xabi Alonso’s team, setting Boniface off on a run after two Darmstadt defenders crashed into each other. Boniface eluded one attempted challenge, then another, before dispatching the ball past goalkeeper Marcel Schuhen in the 21st minute.

Oscar Vilhelmsson equalized from close range three minutes later but it was as good as it got for the defensively minded visitors.

Frimpong set up Exequiel Palacios to score in the 49th, and Granit Xhaka and Florian Wirtz helped Boniface to his second in the 61st, seven minutes before Boniface laid the ball off for Jonas Hofmann to score.

Alonso brought on new signings Nathan Tella (from Southampton) and Josip Stanišić (on loan from Bayern Munich) for their debuts in the 72nd, then Noah Mbamba (from Club Brugge) and Adam Hlozek in the 80th.

Mbamba set up Hlozek to complete the scoring in the 83rd.

Serhou Guirassy and Chris Führich both scored twice as Stuttgart blew away Freiburg 5-0 despite losing key players in the summer transfer period. Left back Borna Sosa was the latest to leave when he joined Ajax on Friday.

Guinea forward Guirassy already has five goals in three Bundesliga games so far.

Japan midfielder Takuma Asano scored twice for Bochum to draw at Augsburg 2-2, Werder Bremen eased to a 4-0 win over Mainz, and Hoffenheim defeated Wolfsburg 3-1.

Bayern Munich played at Gladbach later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.