Bogaerts leads Padres against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (76-62, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-74, fourth in the NL West) San Diego;…

Philadelphia Phillies (76-62, second in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-74, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-6, 3.57 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 185 strikeouts); Padres: Michael Wacha (11-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -117, Padres -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Philadelphia Phillies after Xander Bogaerts had four hits on Tuesday in an 8-0 win over the Phillies.

San Diego is 39-35 at home and 66-74 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.84 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 76-62 overall and 35-36 in road games. The Phillies have a 48-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the seventh meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies have a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ha-Seong Kim has a .273 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 21 doubles and 17 home runs. Bogaerts is 16-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 40 home runs while slugging .469. Trea Turner is 17-for-43 with seven home runs and 18 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .295 batting average, 3.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Steven Wilson: 15-Day IL (hip), Yu Darvish: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Cronenworth: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alek Jacob: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Carlton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ji-Man Choi: 10-Day IL (rib), Joe Musgrove: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Reiss Knehr: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (elbow/flexor)

Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.