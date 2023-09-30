All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 100 60 .625 _ y-Tampa Bay 98 63 .609 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 100 60 .625 _ y-Tampa Bay 98 63 .609 2½ Toronto 89 72 .553 11½ New York 81 79 .506 19 Boston 77 83 .481 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 86 74 .538 _ Detroit 77 84 .478 9½ Cleveland 76 85 .472 10½ Chicago 61 99 .381 25 Kansas City 55 105 .344 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 89 71 .556 _ Houston 88 72 .550 1 Seattle 87 73 .544 2 Los Angeles 72 88 .450 17 Oakland 49 111 .306 40

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 103 57 .644 _ y-Philadelphia 89 71 .556 14 Miami 83 76 .522 19½ New York 73 86 .459 29½ Washington 70 90 .438 33

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 91 69 .569 _ Chicago 82 78 .513 9 Cincinnati 82 78 .513 9 Pittsburgh 75 85 .469 16 St. Louis 69 91 .431 22

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 99 61 .619 _ Arizona 84 76 .525 15 San Diego 80 80 .500 19 San Francisco 78 82 .488 21 Colorado 58 102 .363 41

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, Baltimore 0

Cleveland 7, Detroit 5

Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 7, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Seattle 8, Texas 0

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 8, Cleveland 0

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Houck 5-10) at Baltimore (Bradish 12-7), 3:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 5-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 8-14) at Detroit (Rodriguez 12-9), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 6

San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2

Minnesota 7, Colorado 6

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Houston 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 11-4) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Washington (Rutledge 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

