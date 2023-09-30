All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Baltimore
|100
|60
|.625
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|98
|63
|.609
|2½
|Toronto
|89
|72
|.553
|11½
|New York
|81
|79
|.506
|19
|Boston
|77
|83
|.481
|23
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|86
|74
|.538
|_
|Detroit
|77
|84
|.478
|9½
|Cleveland
|76
|85
|.472
|10½
|Chicago
|61
|99
|.381
|25
|Kansas City
|55
|105
|.344
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|89
|71
|.556
|_
|Houston
|88
|72
|.550
|1
|Seattle
|87
|73
|.544
|2
|Los Angeles
|72
|88
|.450
|17
|Oakland
|49
|111
|.306
|40
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|103
|57
|.644
|_
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|71
|.556
|14
|Miami
|83
|76
|.522
|19½
|New York
|73
|86
|.459
|29½
|Washington
|70
|90
|.438
|33
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|91
|69
|.569
|_
|Chicago
|82
|78
|.513
|9
|Cincinnati
|82
|78
|.513
|9
|Pittsburgh
|75
|85
|.469
|16
|St. Louis
|69
|91
|.431
|22
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|61
|.619
|_
|Arizona
|84
|76
|.525
|15
|San Diego
|80
|80
|.500
|19
|San Francisco
|78
|82
|.488
|21
|Colorado
|58
|102
|.363
|41
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Boston 3, Baltimore 0
Cleveland 7, Detroit 5
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 4
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 12, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1
Houston 2, Arizona 1
Seattle 8, Texas 0
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 8, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Houck 5-10) at Baltimore (Bradish 12-7), 3:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 5-13) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-8) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 8-14) at Detroit (Rodriguez 12-9), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Kirby 12-10), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 4, Pittsburgh 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 6
San Diego 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cincinnati 19, St. Louis 2
Minnesota 7, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Houston 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Philadelphia 3, 1st game
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 11-4) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 3:05 p.m.
Washington (Rutledge 1-1) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 3:10 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 8-6) at Colorado (Anderson 1-6), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nelson 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-3), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-7), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13), 3:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
