All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 100 59 .629 _ y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Baltimore 100 59 .629 _ y-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 3 Toronto 88 71 .553 12 New York 81 78 .509 19 Boston 76 83 .478 24

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 85 74 .535 _ Detroit 76 83 .478 9 Cleveland 75 84 .472 10 Chicago 61 98 .384 24 Kansas City 54 105 .340 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 89 70 .560 _ Houston 87 72 .547 2 Seattle 86 73 .541 3 Los Angeles 71 88 .447 18 Oakland 49 110 .308 40

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 103 56 .648 _ y-Philadelphia 89 70 .560 14 Miami 82 76 .519 20½ New York 72 86 .456 30½ Washington 69 90 .434 34

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 90 69 .566 _ Chicago 82 77 .516 8 Cincinnati 81 78 .509 9 Pittsburgh 75 84 .472 15 St. Louis 69 90 .434 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 61 .616 _ Arizona 84 75 .528 14 San Diego 79 80 .497 19 San Francisco 78 81 .491 20 Colorado 58 101 .365 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game

Oakland 2, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Detroit 7, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Baltimore 2, Boston 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Baltimore (Gibson 15-9), 7:15 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Boyle 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 2-2), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 14, L.A. Dodgers 5

Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 19-5), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4) at San Francisco (Beck 3-3), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

