All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Baltimore
|100
|59
|.629
|_
|y-Tampa Bay
|97
|62
|.610
|3
|Toronto
|88
|71
|.553
|12
|New York
|81
|78
|.509
|19
|Boston
|76
|83
|.478
|24
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|85
|74
|.535
|_
|Detroit
|76
|83
|.478
|9
|Cleveland
|75
|84
|.472
|10
|Chicago
|61
|98
|.384
|24
|Kansas City
|54
|105
|.340
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|89
|70
|.560
|_
|Houston
|87
|72
|.547
|2
|Seattle
|86
|73
|.541
|3
|Los Angeles
|71
|88
|.447
|18
|Oakland
|49
|110
|.308
|40
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|103
|56
|.648
|_
|y-Philadelphia
|89
|70
|.560
|14
|Miami
|82
|76
|.519
|20½
|New York
|72
|86
|.456
|30½
|Washington
|69
|90
|.434
|34
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|82
|77
|.516
|8
|Cincinnati
|81
|78
|.509
|9
|Pittsburgh
|75
|84
|.472
|15
|St. Louis
|69
|90
|.434
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|61
|.616
|_
|Arizona
|84
|75
|.528
|14
|San Diego
|79
|80
|.497
|19
|San Francisco
|78
|81
|.491
|20
|Colorado
|58
|101
|.365
|40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 8, Kansas City 0, 1st game
Oakland 2, Minnesota 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Detroit 7, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Baltimore 2, Boston 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-2) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-8) at Baltimore (Gibson 15-9), 7:15 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 14-8), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Boyle 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 2-2), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 14, L.A. Dodgers 5
Miami at N.Y. Mets, sus.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Miami (Cabrera 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Priester 3-2), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 4-1) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 3-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Wacha 13-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 9-8), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 1-0) at St. Louis (Rom 1-4), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 19-5), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 12-8) at Arizona (Kelly 12-7), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 13-4) at San Francisco (Beck 3-3), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.
