All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 99 59 .627 _ z-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 99 59 .627 _ z-Tampa Bay 97 62 .610 2½ Toronto 87 71 .551 12 New York 81 77 .513 18 Boston 76 82 .481 23

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 85 73 .538 _ Cleveland 75 84 .472 10½ Detroit 74 83 .471 10½ Chicago 60 98 .380 25 Kansas City 54 103 .344 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 89 69 .563 _ Houston 87 72 .547 2½ Seattle 85 73 .538 4 Los Angeles 71 88 .447 18½ Oakland 48 110 .304 41

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 102 56 .646 _ y-Philadelphia 89 69 .563 13 Miami 82 76 .519 20 New York 72 86 .456 30 Washington 69 90 .434 33½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 89 69 .563 _ Chicago 82 76 .519 7 Cincinnati 81 78 .509 8½ Pittsburgh 74 84 .468 15 St. Louis 69 89 .437 20

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 98 60 .620 _ Arizona 84 74 .532 14 San Diego 79 80 .497 19½ San Francisco 78 81 .491 20½ Colorado 57 101 .361 41

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 0

Minnesota 6, Oakland 4

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 8, Seattle 3

Kansas City at Detroit, sus.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-7) at Detroit (Wentz 3-12), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Means 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 5-17), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 4-8) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 12-4) at Seattle (Woo 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 1

Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 6

Atlanta 6, Chicago Cubs 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-10) at Atlanta (Winans 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 5-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 11-10) at Colorado (Blach 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5) at St. Louis (Woodford 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (France 11-6) at Arizona (Gallen 17-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11) at San Francisco (TBD), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

