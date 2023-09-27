All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|98
|59
|.624
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|96
|62
|.608
|2½
|Toronto
|87
|70
|.554
|11
|New York
|80
|77
|.510
|18
|Boston
|76
|81
|.484
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|84
|73
|.535
|_
|Detroit
|74
|83
|.471
|10
|Cleveland
|74
|84
|.468
|10½
|Chicago
|60
|97
|.382
|24
|Kansas City
|54
|103
|.344
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|Houston
|86
|72
|.544
|2½
|Seattle
|85
|72
|.541
|3
|Los Angeles
|71
|87
|.449
|17½
|Oakland
|48
|109
|.306
|40
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|101
|56
|.643
|_
|y-Philadelphia
|88
|69
|.561
|13
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|19½
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|29½
|Washington
|69
|89
|.437
|32½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Milwaukee
|88
|69
|.561
|_
|Chicago
|82
|75
|.522
|6
|Cincinnati
|81
|77
|.513
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|83
|.471
|14
|St. Louis
|69
|88
|.439
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|Arizona
|83
|74
|.529
|14
|San Diego
|78
|80
|.494
|19½
|San Francisco
|78
|80
|.494
|19½
|Colorado
|57
|100
|.363
|40
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
Detroit 6, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7
Minnesota 11, Oakland 3
Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3
Seattle 6, Houston 2
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City (Ragans 7-4) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-10) at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 6-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 3-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 15-8), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1, 1st game
Baltimore 1, Washington 0
Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2, 2nd game
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Flexen 1-8), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
