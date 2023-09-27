All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 98 59 .624 _ z-Tampa Bay 96 62 .608 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 98 59 .624 _ z-Tampa Bay 96 62 .608 2½ Toronto 87 70 .554 11 New York 80 77 .510 18 Boston 76 81 .484 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 84 73 .535 _ Detroit 74 83 .471 10 Cleveland 74 84 .468 10½ Chicago 60 97 .382 24 Kansas City 54 103 .344 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 88 69 .561 _ Houston 86 72 .544 2½ Seattle 85 72 .541 3 Los Angeles 71 87 .449 17½ Oakland 48 109 .306 40

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 101 56 .643 _ y-Philadelphia 88 69 .561 13 Miami 81 75 .519 19½ New York 71 85 .455 29½ Washington 69 89 .437 32½

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 88 69 .561 _ Chicago 82 75 .522 6 Cincinnati 81 77 .513 7½ Pittsburgh 74 83 .471 14 St. Louis 69 88 .439 19

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 97 60 .618 _ Arizona 83 74 .529 14 San Diego 78 80 .494 19½ San Francisco 78 80 .494 19½ Colorado 57 100 .363 40

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7

Detroit 6, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 7

Minnesota 11, Oakland 3

Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Angels 9, Texas 3

Seattle 6, Houston 2

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City (Ragans 7-4) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-10) at Minnesota (Gray 8-8), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 6-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weaver 3-5) at Toronto (Bassitt 15-8), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 10-11) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1, 1st game

Baltimore 1, Washington 0

Cincinnati 11, Cleveland 7

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Arizona 15, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 11, Colorado 2, 2nd game

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 13-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 10-9) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Flexen 1-8), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.