All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|62
|.605
|2½
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|New York
|79
|77
|.506
|18
|Boston
|76
|80
|.487
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|83
|73
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|83
|.471
|9½
|Detroit
|73
|83
|.468
|10
|Chicago
|60
|96
|.385
|23
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Houston
|86
|71
|.548
|2½
|Seattle
|84
|72
|.538
|4
|Los Angeles
|70
|87
|.446
|18½
|Oakland
|48
|108
|.308
|40
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|Philadelphia
|87
|69
|.558
|13
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|19
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|29
|Washington
|69
|88
|.439
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|6
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|82
|.474
|14
|St. Louis
|68
|88
|.436
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|Arizona
|82
|74
|.526
|14½
|San Francisco
|78
|79
|.497
|19
|San Diego
|77
|80
|.490
|20
|Colorado
|56
|99
|.361
|40
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4
Houston 5, Seattle 1
Texas 5, L.A. Angels 1
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.
Oakland (Estes 0-1) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Davis 0-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at San Francisco (Manaea 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
