All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 97 59 .622 _ z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 97 59 .622 _ z-Tampa Bay 95 62 .605 2½ Toronto 87 69 .558 10 New York 79 77 .506 18 Boston 76 80 .487 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 83 73 .532 _ Cleveland 74 83 .471 9½ Detroit 73 83 .468 10 Chicago 60 96 .385 23 Kansas City 54 102 .346 29

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 88 68 .564 _ Houston 86 71 .548 2½ Seattle 84 72 .538 4 Los Angeles 70 87 .446 18½ Oakland 48 108 .308 40

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 100 56 .641 _ Philadelphia 87 69 .558 13 Miami 81 75 .519 19 New York 71 85 .455 29 Washington 69 88 .439 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 88 68 .564 _ Chicago 82 74 .526 6 Cincinnati 80 77 .510 8½ Pittsburgh 74 82 .474 14 St. Louis 68 88 .436 20

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 96 59 .619 _ Arizona 82 74 .526 14½ San Francisco 78 79 .497 19 San Diego 77 80 .490 20 Colorado 56 99 .361 40

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4

Houston 5, Seattle 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 1

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 9-7) at Boston (Bello 12-10), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Skubal 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-4) at Toronto (Berríos 11-11), 7:07 p.m.

Oakland (Estes 0-1) at Minnesota (López 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 11-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 12-11) at Seattle (Miller 8-6), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 4

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona (Pfaadt 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 4-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 8-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 8-12) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 9-14) at Philadelphia (Suárez 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 12-7), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 8-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Davis 0-3), 8:40 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at San Francisco (Manaea 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

