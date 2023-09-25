All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|97
|59
|.622
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|95
|62
|.605
|2½
|Toronto
|87
|69
|.558
|10
|New York
|78
|77
|.503
|18½
|Boston
|76
|80
|.487
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|83
|73
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|83
|.471
|9½
|Detroit
|73
|83
|.468
|10
|Chicago
|60
|96
|.385
|23
|Kansas City
|54
|102
|.346
|29
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|87
|68
|.561
|_
|Houston
|85
|71
|.545
|2½
|Seattle
|84
|71
|.542
|3
|Los Angeles
|70
|86
|.449
|17½
|Oakland
|48
|108
|.308
|39½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|100
|56
|.641
|_
|Philadelphia
|87
|69
|.558
|13
|Miami
|81
|75
|.519
|19
|New York
|71
|85
|.455
|29
|Washington
|69
|88
|.439
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|68
|.564
|_
|Chicago
|82
|74
|.526
|6
|Cincinnati
|80
|77
|.510
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|74
|82
|.474
|14
|St. Louis
|68
|88
|.436
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|96
|59
|.619
|_
|Arizona
|82
|73
|.529
|14
|San Diego
|77
|79
|.494
|19½
|San Francisco
|77
|79
|.494
|19½
|Colorado
|56
|99
|.361
|40
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2, 6 innings
Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 5, Cleveland 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 9, L.A. Angels 3
Kansas City 6, Houston 5
Texas 9, Seattle 8
Detroit 2, Oakland 0
Monday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-7), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-15) at Detroit (Olson 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 4-7) at Toronto (Gausman 12-9), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 7-4) at Boston (Houck 5-9), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-6) at Minnesota (Ober 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Javier 9-4) at Seattle (Kirby 11-10), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 6, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Colorado 3
San Diego 12, St. Louis 2
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8, Washington 5, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-6), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Cincinnati (Greene 4-6) at Cleveland (Giolito 8-14), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-7), 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 13-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-5) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Thompson 5-7) at Milwaukee (Miley 9-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 10-4) at Colorado (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Lugo 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
