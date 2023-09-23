All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 95 59 .617 _ z-Tampa Bay 94 61 .606 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 95 59 .617 _ z-Tampa Bay 94 61 .606 1½ Toronto 86 68 .558 9 New York 78 76 .506 17 Boston 76 78 .494 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Minnesota 82 72 .532 _ Cleveland 74 81 .477 8½ Detroit 72 82 .468 10 Chicago 58 96 .377 24 Kansas City 52 102 .338 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 85 68 .556 _ Houston 85 69 .552 ½ Seattle 84 69 .549 1 Los Angeles 69 85 .448 16½ Oakland 47 107 .305 38½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 99 55 .643 _ Philadelphia 85 69 .552 14 Miami 79 75 .513 20 New York 71 83 .461 28 Washington 68 87 .439 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB z-Milwaukee 88 66 .571 _ Chicago 80 74 .519 8 Cincinnati 79 76 .510 9½ Pittsburgh 73 81 .474 15 St. Louis 67 87 .435 21

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 94 59 .614 _ Arizona 81 73 .526 13½ San Francisco 77 77 .500 17½ San Diego 76 78 .494 18½ Colorado 56 97 .366 38

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8

Texas 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 7, Houston 5

Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 6

Oakland 8, Detroit 2

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 10-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 8-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Houston (Brown 11-12), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-10), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 2:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-9) at Oakland (Sears 5-12), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1

Milwaukee 16, Miami 1

Atlanta 9, Washington 6

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5

San Diego 4, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 18-5) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-9) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 1-3) at San Diego (Wacha 12-4), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

