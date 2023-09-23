All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|61
|.606
|1½
|Toronto
|86
|68
|.558
|9
|New York
|78
|76
|.506
|17
|Boston
|76
|78
|.494
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Minnesota
|82
|72
|.532
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|81
|.477
|8½
|Detroit
|72
|82
|.468
|10
|Chicago
|58
|96
|.377
|24
|Kansas City
|52
|102
|.338
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|85
|68
|.556
|_
|Houston
|85
|69
|.552
|½
|Seattle
|84
|69
|.549
|1
|Los Angeles
|69
|85
|.448
|16½
|Oakland
|47
|107
|.305
|38½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|99
|55
|.643
|_
|Philadelphia
|85
|69
|.552
|14
|Miami
|79
|75
|.513
|20
|New York
|71
|83
|.461
|28
|Washington
|68
|87
|.439
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|88
|66
|.571
|_
|Chicago
|80
|74
|.519
|8
|Cincinnati
|79
|76
|.510
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|73
|81
|.474
|15
|St. Louis
|67
|87
|.435
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Arizona
|81
|73
|.526
|13½
|San Francisco
|77
|77
|.500
|17½
|San Diego
|76
|78
|.494
|18½
|Colorado
|56
|97
|.366
|38
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Cleveland 9, Baltimore 8
Texas 8, Seattle 5
Kansas City 7, Houston 5
Minnesota 8, L.A. Angels 6
Oakland 8, Detroit 2
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto (Kikuchi 10-6) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 8-8) at Boston (Crawford 6-7), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Houston (Brown 11-12), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 6-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-10), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 4-4) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 2:35 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 11-9) at Oakland (Sears 5-12), 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Arizona 1
Milwaukee 16, Miami 1
Atlanta 9, Washington 6
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 5
San Diego 4, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Butto 1-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 7-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 18-5) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-9) at Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Colorado (Blach 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 1-3) at San Diego (Wacha 12-4), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 12-11), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.