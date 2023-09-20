All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 95 56 .629 _ z-Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 95 56 .629 _ z-Tampa Bay 93 59 .612 2½ Toronto 84 67 .556 11 New York 76 75 .503 19 Boston 75 77 .493 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 80 72 .526 _ Cleveland 72 80 .474 8 Detroit 70 81 .464 9½ Chicago 58 94 .382 22 Kansas City 50 102 .329 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 68 .553 _ Seattle 83 68 .550 ½ Texas 83 68 .550 ½ Los Angeles 68 83 .450 15½ Oakland 46 105 .305 37½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 97 54 .642 _ Philadelphia 82 69 .543 15 Miami 79 73 .520 18½ New York 70 81 .464 27 Washington 67 85 .441 30½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 85 66 .563 _ Chicago 79 72 .523 6 Cincinnati 79 74 .516 7 Pittsburgh 70 81 .464 15 St. Louis 67 84 .444 18

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 93 57 .620 _ Arizona 80 72 .526 14 San Francisco 76 75 .503 17½ San Diego 74 78 .487 20 Colorado 56 95 .371 37½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 2

Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 6

Texas 6, Boston 4

Baltimore 9, Houston 5

Seattle 7, Oakland 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 15-8), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 11-10) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 6-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at Oakland (Miller 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Miami 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Atlanta 9, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 14, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

San Diego 2, Colorado 0

L.A. Dodgers 3, Detroit 2

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 7-12), 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-8) at Philadelphia (Suárez 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

