All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 94 56 .627 _ z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 94 56 .627 _ z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2½ Toronto 83 67 .553 11 New York 76 74 .507 18 Boston 75 76 .497 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 79 72 .523 _ Cleveland 72 79 .477 7 Detroit 70 80 .467 8½ Chicago 58 93 .384 21 Kansas City 49 102 .325 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 67 .556 _ Seattle 82 68 .547 1½ Texas 82 68 .547 1½ Los Angeles 68 82 .453 15½ Oakland 46 104 .307 37½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 96 54 .640 _ Philadelphia 82 68 .547 14 Miami 78 73 .517 18½ New York 70 80 .467 26 Washington 66 85 .437 30½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 66 .560 _ Cincinnati 79 73 .520 6 Chicago 78 72 .520 6 Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14 St. Louis 67 83 .447 17

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 92 57 .617 _ Arizona 79 72 .523 14 San Francisco 76 74 .507 16½ San Diego 73 78 .483 20 Colorado 56 94 .373 36½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1

Boston 4, Texas 2

Baltimore 8, Houston 7

Seattle 5, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 11-7) at Houston (Javier 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 8-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0

San Diego 11, Colorado 9

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 12:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-5) at San Diego (Lugo 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-6), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

