All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|94
|56
|.627
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|2½
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|11
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|18
|Boston
|75
|76
|.497
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|79
|72
|.523
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|79
|.477
|7
|Detroit
|70
|80
|.467
|8½
|Chicago
|58
|93
|.384
|21
|Kansas City
|49
|102
|.325
|30
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|67
|.556
|_
|Seattle
|82
|68
|.547
|1½
|Texas
|82
|68
|.547
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|15½
|Oakland
|46
|104
|.307
|37½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|54
|.640
|_
|Philadelphia
|82
|68
|.547
|14
|Miami
|78
|73
|.517
|18½
|New York
|70
|80
|.467
|26
|Washington
|66
|85
|.437
|30½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|Cincinnati
|79
|73
|.520
|6
|Chicago
|78
|72
|.520
|6
|Pittsburgh
|70
|80
|.467
|14
|St. Louis
|67
|83
|.447
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Arizona
|79
|72
|.523
|14
|San Francisco
|76
|74
|.507
|16½
|San Diego
|73
|78
|.483
|20
|Colorado
|56
|94
|.373
|36½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Boston 4, Texas 2
Baltimore 8, Houston 7
Seattle 5, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Bello 12-9) at Texas (Gray 8-8), 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 11-7) at Houston (Javier 9-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 8-13) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-15), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 10-10) at Oakland (Estes 0-0), 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 11-9) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-6), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 1, Milwaukee 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Detroit 3
San Diego 11, Colorado 9
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 12-9) at Atlanta (Elder 12-4), 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 7-6) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-6), 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-9) at Washington (Gray 7-12), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Arizona (Kelly 11-7), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-5) at San Diego (Lugo 7-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 11-7) at Miami (Pérez 5-5), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 12-9) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-10), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 8-4) at St. Louis (Thompson 5-6), 7:45 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
