All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Baltimore
|93
|56
|.624
|_
|z-Tampa Bay
|92
|59
|.609
|2
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|10½
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|17½
|Boston
|74
|76
|.493
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|79
|71
|.527
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|78
|.480
|7
|Detroit
|70
|79
|.470
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|93
|.380
|22
|Kansas City
|48
|102
|.320
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|66
|.560
|_
|Texas
|82
|67
|.550
|1½
|Seattle
|81
|68
|.544
|2½
|Los Angeles
|68
|82
|.453
|16
|Oakland
|46
|103
|.309
|37½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|53
|.644
|_
|Philadelphia
|81
|68
|.544
|15
|Miami
|78
|72
|.520
|18½
|New York
|69
|80
|.463
|27
|Washington
|66
|84
|.440
|30½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|84
|65
|.564
|_
|Chicago
|78
|72
|.520
|6½
|Cincinnati
|78
|73
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|70
|80
|.467
|14½
|St. Louis
|66
|83
|.443
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|91
|57
|.615
|_
|Arizona
|79
|72
|.523
|13½
|San Francisco
|76
|74
|.507
|16
|San Diego
|72
|78
|.480
|20
|Colorado
|56
|93
|.376
|35½
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Houston 7, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4
Miami 16, Atlanta 2
St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5
Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings
San Francisco 11, Colorado 10
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1
San Diego 10, Oakland 1
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-4) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
