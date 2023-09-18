All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 93 56 .624 _ z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Baltimore 93 56 .624 _ z-Tampa Bay 92 59 .609 2 Toronto 83 67 .553 10½ New York 76 74 .507 17½ Boston 74 76 .493 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 79 71 .527 _ Cleveland 72 78 .480 7 Detroit 70 79 .470 8½ Chicago 57 93 .380 22 Kansas City 48 102 .320 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 84 66 .560 _ Texas 82 67 .550 1½ Seattle 81 68 .544 2½ Los Angeles 68 82 .453 16 Oakland 46 103 .309 37½

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 96 53 .644 _ Philadelphia 81 68 .544 15 Miami 78 72 .520 18½ New York 69 80 .463 27 Washington 66 84 .440 30½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 65 .564 _ Chicago 78 72 .520 6½ Cincinnati 78 73 .517 7 Pittsburgh 70 80 .467 14½ St. Louis 66 83 .443 18

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 91 57 .615 _ Arizona 79 72 .523 13½ San Francisco 76 74 .507 16 San Diego 72 78 .480 20 Colorado 56 93 .376 35½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Houston 7, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-13) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 5-9) at Texas (Eovaldi 11-4), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 14-9) at Houston (Brown 11-11), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 13-7) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-5), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 4

Miami 16, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 5

Washington 2, Milwaukee 1, 11 innings

San Francisco 11, Colorado 10

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 1

San Diego 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Maeda 5-7) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Ureña 0-6) at Washington (Rutledge 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-4) at Atlanta (Strider 17-5), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-4) at St. Louis (Rom 1-2), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 14-9), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 15-8), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 4-7) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

