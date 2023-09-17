All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 92 56 .622 _ Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 92 56 .622 _ Tampa Bay 92 58 .613 1 Toronto 82 67 .550 10½ New York 76 73 .510 16½ Boston 74 75 .497 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 78 71 .523 _ Cleveland 71 78 .477 7 Detroit 69 79 .466 8½ Chicago 57 92 .383 21 Kansas City 48 101 .322 30

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 83 66 .557 _ Texas 82 66 .554 ½ Seattle 81 67 .547 1½ Los Angeles 68 81 .456 15 Oakland 46 102 .311 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 96 52 .649 _ Philadelphia 81 67 .547 15 Miami 77 72 .517 19½ New York 68 80 .459 28 Washington 65 84 .436 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 64 .568 _ Chicago 78 71 .523 6½ Cincinnati 78 72 .520 7 Pittsburgh 69 80 .463 15½ St. Louis 65 83 .439 19

West Division

W L Pct GB x-Los Angeles 90 57 .612 _ Arizona 78 72 .520 13½ San Francisco 75 74 .503 16 San Diego 71 78 .477 20 Colorado 56 92 .378 34½

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 innings

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) at Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-1) at Houston (Verlander 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 3-4) at Oakland (Sears 5-11), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1st game

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 6, St. Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 13 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 3-0) at Miami (Garrett 9-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-8) at Washington (Adon 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6) at Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 3-1) at San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 9:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 11-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

