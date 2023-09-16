All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|91
|56
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|92
|57
|.617
|_
|Toronto
|81
|67
|.547
|10½
|New York
|75
|73
|.507
|16½
|Boston
|74
|74
|.500
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|78
|70
|.527
|_
|Cleveland
|70
|78
|.473
|8
|Detroit
|68
|79
|.463
|9½
|Chicago
|56
|92
|.378
|22
|Kansas City
|47
|101
|.318
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|83
|65
|.561
|_
|Texas
|82
|65
|.558
|½
|Seattle
|81
|66
|.551
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|80
|.459
|15
|Oakland
|46
|101
|.313
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Atlanta
|96
|51
|.653
|_
|Philadelphia
|80
|67
|.544
|16
|Miami
|76
|72
|.514
|20½
|New York
|68
|79
|.463
|28
|Washington
|65
|83
|.439
|31½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|83
|64
|.565
|_
|Chicago
|78
|70
|.527
|5½
|Cincinnati
|77
|72
|.517
|7
|Pittsburgh
|69
|79
|.466
|14½
|St. Louis
|65
|82
|.442
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|89
|57
|.610
|_
|Arizona
|77
|72
|.517
|13½
|San Francisco
|75
|72
|.510
|14½
|San Diego
|70
|78
|.473
|20
|Colorado
|54
|92
|.370
|35
x-clinched division
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 3, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cleveland 12, Texas 3
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Houston 2
Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Miami 9, Atlanta 6
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, San Francisco 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4
San Diego 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
