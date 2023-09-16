All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 56 .619 _ Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 56 .619 _ Tampa Bay 92 57 .617 _ Toronto 81 67 .547 10½ New York 75 73 .507 16½ Boston 74 74 .500 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 78 70 .527 _ Cleveland 70 78 .473 8 Detroit 68 79 .463 9½ Chicago 56 92 .378 22 Kansas City 47 101 .318 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 83 65 .561 _ Texas 82 65 .558 ½ Seattle 81 66 .551 1½ Los Angeles 68 80 .459 15 Oakland 46 101 .313 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 96 51 .653 _ Philadelphia 80 67 .544 16 Miami 76 72 .514 20½ New York 68 79 .463 28 Washington 65 83 .439 31½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 83 64 .565 _ Chicago 78 70 .527 5½ Cincinnati 77 72 .517 7 Pittsburgh 69 79 .466 14½ St. Louis 65 82 .442 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 89 57 .610 _ Arizona 77 72 .517 13½ San Francisco 75 72 .510 14½ San Diego 70 78 .473 20 Colorado 54 92 .370 35

x-clinched division

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 3, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cleveland 12, Texas 3

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Houston 2

Detroit 11, L.A. Angels 2

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-6) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Toronto (Ryu 3-3), 1:37 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Cleveland (Williams 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-10) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-16), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 7-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 4:07 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Miami 9, Atlanta 6

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 4

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Diego 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-11) at Miami (Luzardo 9-9), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 10-13) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 15-5) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Manaea 5-6) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 3-7), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Arizona (Nelson 7-8), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.