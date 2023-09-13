All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 53 .632 _ Tampa Bay 89 57 .610 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 53 .632 _ Tampa Bay 89 57 .610 3 Toronto 80 65 .552 11½ Boston 73 72 .503 18½ New York 72 72 .500 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 76 69 .524 _ Cleveland 69 77 .473 7½ Detroit 66 78 .458 9½ Chicago 56 89 .386 20 Kansas City 45 101 .308 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 64 .562 _ Texas 80 64 .556 1 Seattle 80 65 .552 1½ Los Angeles 68 78 .466 14 Oakland 46 99 .317 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 95 50 .655 _ Philadelphia 79 66 .545 16 Miami 74 71 .510 21 New York 66 78 .458 28½ Washington 65 80 .448 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 81 62 .566 _ Chicago 78 68 .534 4½ Cincinnati 75 71 .514 7½ Pittsburgh 67 78 .462 15 St. Louis 64 81 .441 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 56 .611 _ Arizona 76 70 .521 13 San Francisco 74 71 .510 14½ San Diego 68 78 .466 21 Colorado 52 92 .361 36

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Toronto 3

Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

Oakland 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 11-4) at Toronto (Gausman 11-8), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5) at Boston (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 11-6), 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1

St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2

Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 3, Miami 1

Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (Olson 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-12) at Colorado (Anderson 0-5), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

