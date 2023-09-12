All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 52 .636 _ Tampa Bay 89 56 .614 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 91 52 .636 _ Tampa Bay 89 56 .614 3 Toronto 80 64 .556 11½ Boston 73 70 .510 18 New York 71 72 .497 20

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 75 69 .521 _ Cleveland 68 77 .469 7½ Detroit 66 77 .462 8½ Chicago 55 88 .385 19½ Kansas City 44 100 .306 31

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 63 .566 _ Texas 79 64 .552 2 Seattle 79 65 .549 2½ Los Angeles 68 77 .469 14 Oakland 45 99 .313 36½

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 94 50 .653 _ Philadelphia 79 65 .549 15 Miami 74 70 .514 20 New York 65 78 .455 28½ Washington 65 79 .451 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 80 63 .559 _ Chicago 78 67 .538 3 Cincinnati 74 71 .510 7 Pittsburgh 66 78 .458 14½ St. Louis 63 81 .438 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 56 .608 _ Arizona 76 69 .524 12 San Francisco 74 70 .514 13½ San Diego 68 77 .469 20 Colorado 51 92 .357 36

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Texas 10, Toronto 4

Oakland 4, Houston 0

Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:40 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game

Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game

Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5

Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 12, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-9), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

