All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 90 52 .634 _ Tampa Bay 88 56 .611 3 Toronto 80 63 .559 10½ Boston 73 70 .510 17½ New York 71 72 .497 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 75 68 .524 _ Cleveland 68 76 .472 7½ Detroit 66 77 .462 9 Chicago 55 88 .385 20 Kansas City 44 100 .306 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 62 .569 _ Seattle 79 64 .552 2½ Texas 78 64 .549 3 Los Angeles 67 77 .465 15 Oakland 44 99 .308 37½

East Division

W L Pct GB z-Atlanta 93 49 .655 _ Philadelphia 78 64 .549 15 Miami 74 69 .517 19½ New York 65 77 .458 28 Washington 64 79 .448 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 63 .556 _ Chicago 77 67 .535 3 Cincinnati 74 71 .510 6½ Pittsburgh 66 77 .462 13½ St. Louis 63 80 .441 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 55 .613 _ Arizona 75 69 .521 13 San Francisco 73 70 .510 14½ San Diego 67 77 .465 21 Colorado 51 91 .359 36

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

Texas 9, Oakland 4

L.A. Angels 2, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Scherzer 12-6) at Toronto (Ryu 3-2), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-5) at Boston (Pivetta 9-8), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lyles 4-16) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 3-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-5) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-9), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 4-11) at Houston (Verlander 11-7), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-12) at Seattle (Woo 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 5, Philadelphia 4

Cincinnati 7, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Minnesota 0

Houston 12, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Milwaukee 3, 13 innings

San Francisco 6, Colorado 3

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-11) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Adon 2-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 7-7) at N.Y. Mets (Butto 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-3) at Colorado (Flexen 1-7), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at San Francisco (Manaea 5-5), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 11-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-11), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

