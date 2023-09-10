All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 90 51 .638 _ Tampa Bay 87 56 .608 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 90 51 .638 _ Tampa Bay 87 56 .608 4 Toronto 79 63 .556 11½ Boston 72 70 .507 18½ New York 70 72 .493 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 75 67 .528 _ Cleveland 68 75 .476 7½ Detroit 65 77 .458 10 Chicago 55 87 .387 20 Kansas City 44 99 .308 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 62 .566 _ Seattle 79 63 .556 1½ Texas 77 64 .546 3 Los Angeles 66 77 .462 15 Oakland 44 98 .310 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 92 49 .652 _ Philadelphia 78 63 .553 14 Miami 73 69 .514 19½ New York 64 77 .454 28 Washington 64 78 .451 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 62 .560 _ Chicago 76 67 .531 4 Cincinnati 73 71 .507 7½ Pittsburgh 66 76 .465 13½ St. Louis 63 79 .444 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 55 .610 _ Arizona 75 68 .524 12 San Francisco 72 70 .507 14½ San Diego 67 76 .469 20 Colorado 51 90 .362 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 13, Boston 12

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 3, Oakland 2

Houston 7, San Diego 5

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Toronto (Bassitt 14-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 8-10) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 11-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-5), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Washington 7, L.A. Dodgers 6, 11 innings

Philadelphia 8, Miami 4

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3

Houston 7, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 8, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 9, Colorado 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Walker 15-5), 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Hudson 6-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 12-5), 6:35 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-11) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-9), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 9-8) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 6-14), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 2-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Avila 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

