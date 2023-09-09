All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 89 51 .636 _ Tampa Bay 86 56 .606 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 89 51 .636 _ Tampa Bay 86 56 .606 4 Toronto 78 63 .553 11½ Boston 72 69 .511 17½ New York 70 71 .496 19½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 74 67 .525 _ Cleveland 68 74 .479 6½ Detroit 64 77 .454 10 Chicago 55 86 .390 19 Kansas City 44 98 .310 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 62 .563 _ Seattle 79 62 .560 ½ Texas 76 64 .543 3 Los Angeles 65 77 .458 15 Oakland 44 97 .312 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 92 48 .657 _ Philadelphia 77 63 .550 15 Miami 73 68 .518 19½ New York 64 76 .457 28 Washington 63 78 .447 29½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 62 .557 _ Chicago 76 66 .535 3 Cincinnati 73 70 .510 6½ Pittsburgh 65 76 .461 13½ St. Louis 62 79 .440 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 86 54 .614 _ Arizona 74 68 .521 13 San Francisco 71 70 .504 15½ San Diego 67 75 .472 20 Colorado 51 89 .364 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 11, Houston 2

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.