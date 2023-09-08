All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ Tampa Bay 85 56 .603 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ Tampa Bay 85 56 .603 4 Toronto 77 63 .550 11½ Boston 72 68 .514 16½ New York 70 70 .500 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 73 67 .521 _ Cleveland 67 74 .475 6½ Detroit 64 76 .457 9 Chicago 54 86 .386 19 Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 61 .567 _ Seattle 79 61 .564 ½ Texas 76 63 .547 3 Los Angeles 65 76 .461 15 Oakland 43 97 .307 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 91 48 .655 _ Philadelphia 77 62 .554 14 Miami 72 68 .514 19½ New York 64 75 .460 27 Washington 63 77 .450 28½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _ Chicago 76 65 .539 2 Cincinnati 73 69 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½ St. Louis 61 79 .436 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 54 .612 _ Arizona 73 68 .518 13 San Francisco 70 70 .500 15½ San Diego 66 75 .468 20 Colorado 51 88 .367 34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0

Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0

Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

