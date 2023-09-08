All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|88
|51
|.633
|_
|Tampa Bay
|85
|56
|.603
|4
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|11½
|Boston
|72
|68
|.514
|16½
|New York
|70
|70
|.500
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|73
|67
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|67
|74
|.475
|6½
|Detroit
|64
|76
|.457
|9
|Chicago
|54
|86
|.386
|19
|Kansas City
|44
|97
|.312
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|61
|.567
|_
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|½
|Texas
|76
|63
|.547
|3
|Los Angeles
|65
|76
|.461
|15
|Oakland
|43
|97
|.307
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|91
|48
|.655
|_
|Philadelphia
|77
|62
|.554
|14
|Miami
|72
|68
|.514
|19½
|New York
|64
|75
|.460
|27
|Washington
|63
|77
|.450
|28½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|77
|62
|.554
|_
|Chicago
|76
|65
|.539
|2
|Cincinnati
|73
|69
|.514
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|65
|75
|.464
|12½
|St. Louis
|61
|79
|.436
|16½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|85
|54
|.612
|_
|Arizona
|73
|68
|.518
|13
|San Francisco
|70
|70
|.500
|15½
|San Diego
|66
|75
|.468
|20
|Colorado
|51
|88
|.367
|34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 1, Tampa Bay 0
Detroit 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 1-14) at Toronto (Gausman 10-8), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Boston (Sale 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12) at Detroit (Skubal 4-3), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-5) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Giolito 7-12) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 5-6), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 0
Atlanta 8, St. Louis 5
Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee (Miley 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (King 4-5), 2:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 16-3), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 9-3) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Cueto 1-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Thompson 4-5) at Cincinnati (Spiers 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 6-6) at Houston (Javier 9-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-14) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Colorado (Anderson 0-4) at San Francisco (Webb 9-12), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
