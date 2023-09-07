All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ Tampa Bay 85 55 .607 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 88 51 .633 _ Tampa Bay 85 55 .607 3½ Toronto 77 63 .550 11½ Boston 72 68 .514 16½ New York 70 69 .504 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 73 67 .521 _ Cleveland 67 73 .479 6 Detroit 63 76 .453 9½ Chicago 54 86 .386 19 Kansas City 44 97 .312 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 80 61 .567 _ Seattle 78 61 .561 1 Texas 76 63 .547 3 Los Angeles 64 76 .457 15½ Oakland 43 97 .307 36½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 90 48 .652 _ Philadelphia 77 62 .554 13½ Miami 72 67 .518 18½ New York 64 75 .460 26½ Washington 63 77 .450 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 62 .554 _ Chicago 76 64 .543 1½ Cincinnati 73 69 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 65 75 .464 12½ St. Louis 61 78 .439 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 54 .609 _ Arizona 72 68 .514 13 San Francisco 70 70 .500 15 San Diego 66 75 .468 19½ Colorado 51 88 .367 33½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 1

Oakland 5, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 1

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 4

Houston 12, Texas 3

Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 3

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-7) at Detroit (Olson 3-6), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 10-9) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 10-6) at Boston (Houck 4-8), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 6-7) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4

Chicago Cubs 8, San Francisco 2

Arizona 12, Colorado 5

Philadelphia 5, San Diego 1

Miami 11, L.A. Dodgers 4

Seattle 8, Cincinnati 4

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 11, Atlanta 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 14-7) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-1) at Washington (Gore 7-10), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 5-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at Atlanta (Elder 11-4), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 12-9) at Houston (Brown 10-10), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 2-1) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

