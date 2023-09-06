All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 87 51 .630 _ Tampa Bay 84 55 .604 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 87 51 .630 _ Tampa Bay 84 55 .604 3½ Toronto 77 62 .554 10½ Boston 72 67 .518 15½ New York 69 69 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 73 66 .525 _ Cleveland 66 73 .475 7 Detroit 63 75 .457 9½ Chicago 53 86 .381 20 Kansas City 44 96 .314 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 61 .564 _ Seattle 77 61 .558 1 Texas 76 62 .551 2 Los Angeles 64 75 .460 14½ Oakland 42 97 .302 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 90 47 .657 _ Philadelphia 76 62 .551 14½ Miami 71 67 .514 19½ New York 64 74 .464 26½ Washington 62 77 .446 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 77 61 .558 _ Chicago 75 64 .540 2½ Cincinnati 73 68 .518 5½ Pittsburgh 64 75 .460 13½ St. Louis 60 78 .435 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 53 .613 _ Arizona 71 68 .511 14 San Francisco 70 69 .504 15 San Diego 66 74 .471 19½ Colorado 51 87 .370 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 1

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

Kansas City 7, Chicago White Sox 6

Houston 14, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 6, 11 innings

Toronto 7, Oakland 1

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6) at L.A. Angels (Canning 7-5), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 7, Seattle 6

St. Louis 10, Atlanta 6

Chicago Cubs 11, San Francisco 8

San Diego 8, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-10) at Atlanta (Fried 6-1), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.