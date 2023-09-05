All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 86 51 .628 _ Tampa Bay 83 55 .601 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 86 51 .628 _ Tampa Bay 83 55 .601 3½ Toronto 76 62 .551 10½ Boston 72 66 .522 14½ New York 68 69 .496 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 72 66 .522 _ Cleveland 66 72 .478 6 Detroit 63 74 .460 8½ Chicago 53 85 .384 19 Kansas City 43 96 .309 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 77 60 .562 _ Houston 78 61 .561 _ Texas 76 61 .555 1 Los Angeles 64 74 .464 13½ Oakland 42 96 .304 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 90 46 .662 _ Philadelphia 76 61 .555 14½ Miami 70 67 .511 20½ New York 63 74 .460 27½ Washington 62 76 .449 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 61 .555 _ Chicago 74 64 .536 2½ Cincinnati 72 68 .514 5½ Pittsburgh 64 74 .464 12½ St. Louis 59 78 .431 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 52 .618 _ Arizona 71 67 .514 14 San Francisco 70 68 .507 15 San Diego 65 74 .468 20½ Colorado 50 87 .365 34½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Houston 13, Texas 6

Minnesota 20, Cleveland 6

Baltimore 6, L.A. Angels 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 10-8) at Cleveland (Williams 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Oakland (Sears 3-11), 3:37 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 5-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-7) at Kansas City (Lyles 4-15), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 10-7) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 13-8) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-11), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

Cincinnati 6, Seattle 3

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 7

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8) at Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8), 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco (Beck 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Wicks 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Flexen 1-6) at Arizona (Davies 2-5), 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at San Diego (Wacha 11-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 10-10) at Miami (Garrett 8-5), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Adon 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 16-4), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

