All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|85
|51
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|83
|54
|.606
|2½
|Toronto
|75
|62
|.547
|10½
|Boston
|71
|66
|.518
|14½
|New York
|68
|69
|.496
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|71
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8
|Chicago
|53
|84
|.387
|18
|Kansas City
|42
|96
|.304
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|Texas
|76
|60
|.559
|1
|Houston
|77
|61
|.558
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|73
|.467
|13½
|Oakland
|42
|95
|.307
|35½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|46
|.662
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|20½
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|27½
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|73
|64
|.533
|3½
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|.511
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|84
|52
|.618
|_
|Arizona
|70
|67
|.511
|14½
|San Francisco
|70
|67
|.511
|14½
|San Diego
|65
|73
|.471
|20
|Colorado
|50
|86
|.368
|34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6
Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Neal 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1
San Diego 4, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 8, Arizona 5
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
