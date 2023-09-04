All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 85 51 .625 _ Tampa Bay 83 54 .606 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 85 51 .625 _ Tampa Bay 83 54 .606 2½ Toronto 75 62 .547 10½ Boston 71 66 .518 14½ New York 68 69 .496 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 71 66 .518 _ Cleveland 66 71 .482 5 Detroit 63 74 .460 8 Chicago 53 84 .387 18 Kansas City 42 96 .304 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 77 59 .566 _ Texas 76 60 .559 1 Houston 77 61 .558 1 Los Angeles 64 73 .467 13½ Oakland 42 95 .307 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 90 46 .662 _ Philadelphia 75 61 .551 15 Miami 70 67 .511 20½ New York 63 74 .460 27½ Washington 62 76 .449 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 60 .559 _ Chicago 73 64 .533 3½ Cincinnati 71 68 .511 6½ Pittsburgh 63 74 .460 13½ St. Louis 59 78 .431 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 52 .618 _ Arizona 70 67 .511 14½ San Francisco 70 67 .511 14½ San Diego 65 73 .471 20 Colorado 50 86 .368 34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Oakland 10, L.A. Angels 6

Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 10-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 6-7) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 10-9) at Texas (Dunning 9-6), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 12-5) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-10), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 13-7) at Oakland (Neal 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Atlanta 1

San Diego 4, San Francisco 0

Baltimore 8, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 12-4) at Miami (Luzardo 9-8), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-5) at Washington (Corbin 9-12), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 6-10) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-14) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-7), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lorenzen 8-8) at San Diego (Avila 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

