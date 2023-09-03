All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 84 51 .622 _ Tampa Bay 82 54 .603 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 84 51 .622 _ Tampa Bay 82 54 .603 2½ Toronto 74 62 .544 10½ Boston 70 66 .515 14½ New York 67 69 .493 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 71 65 .522 _ Cleveland 66 70 .485 5 Detroit 62 74 .456 9 Chicago 53 83 .390 18 Kansas City 42 95 .307 29½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 77 58 .570 _ Houston 77 60 .562 1 Texas 75 60 .556 2 Los Angeles 64 72 .471 13½ Oakland 41 95 .301 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 90 45 .667 _ Philadelphia 74 61 .548 16 Miami 69 67 .507 21½ New York 62 74 .456 28½ Washington 62 75 .453 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 59 .563 _ Chicago 72 64 .529 4½ Cincinnati 71 67 .514 6½ Pittsburgh 63 73 .463 13½ St. Louis 58 78 .426 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 52 .615 _ Arizona 70 66 .515 13½ San Francisco 70 66 .515 13½ San Diego 64 73 .467 20 Colorado 50 85 .370 33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.