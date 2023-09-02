All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 51 .619 _ Tampa Bay 82 53 .607 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 51 .619 _ Tampa Bay 82 53 .607 1½ Toronto 74 61 .548 9½ Boston 69 66 .511 14½ New York 66 69 .489 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 70 65 .519 _ Cleveland 65 70 .481 5 Detroit 61 74 .452 9 Chicago 53 82 .393 17 Kansas City 42 94 .309 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 76 58 .567 _ Houston 77 59 .566 _ Texas 75 59 .560 1 Los Angeles 64 71 .474 12½ Oakland 40 95 .296 36½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 89 45 .664 _ Philadelphia 74 60 .552 15 Miami 68 67 .504 21½ New York 62 73 .459 27½ Washington 62 74 .456 28

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 75 59 .560 _ Chicago 72 63 .533 3½ Cincinnati 70 67 .511 6½ Pittsburgh 62 73 .459 13½ St. Louis 58 77 .430 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 51 .619 _ Arizona 70 65 .519 13½ San Francisco 70 65 .519 13½ San Diego 63 73 .463 21 Colorado 49 85 .366 34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2

Kansas City 13, Boston 2

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Toronto 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2

Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-11) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 2, 1st game

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1

Miami 8, Washington 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Toronto 13, Colorado 9

Arizona 4, Baltimore 2

San Diego 7, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4), 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-12) at Washington (Gray 7-11), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-13) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 8-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 7-5) at San Diego (Lugo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.

