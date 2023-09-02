All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|83
|51
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|53
|.607
|1½
|Toronto
|74
|61
|.548
|9½
|Boston
|69
|66
|.511
|14½
|New York
|66
|69
|.489
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|70
|65
|.519
|_
|Cleveland
|65
|70
|.481
|5
|Detroit
|61
|74
|.452
|9
|Chicago
|53
|82
|.393
|17
|Kansas City
|42
|94
|.309
|28½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|76
|58
|.567
|_
|Houston
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|Texas
|75
|59
|.560
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|71
|.474
|12½
|Oakland
|40
|95
|.296
|36½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|89
|45
|.664
|_
|Philadelphia
|74
|60
|.552
|15
|Miami
|68
|67
|.504
|21½
|New York
|62
|73
|.459
|27½
|Washington
|62
|74
|.456
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|75
|59
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|72
|63
|.533
|3½
|Cincinnati
|70
|67
|.511
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|62
|73
|.459
|13½
|St. Louis
|58
|77
|.430
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|51
|.619
|_
|Arizona
|70
|65
|.519
|13½
|San Francisco
|70
|65
|.519
|13½
|San Diego
|63
|73
|.463
|21
|Colorado
|49
|85
|.366
|34
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 2
Kansas City 13, Boston 2
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 2
Toronto 13, Colorado 9
Arizona 4, Baltimore 2
Oakland 9, L.A. Angels 2
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Sale 5-3) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-13), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 5-12), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 3-7) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Giolito 7-11) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cleveland (Curry 3-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (King 3-5) at Houston (Javier 9-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 2, 1st game
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 2, Seattle 1
Miami 8, Washington 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Toronto 13, Colorado 9
Arizona 4, Baltimore 2
San Diego 7, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Saturday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Cincinnati (Williamson 4-4), 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6) at Milwaukee (Miley 7-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-12) at Washington (Gray 7-11), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 7-7), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 8-13) at St. Louis (TBD), 2:15 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 10-8) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 14-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 8-3), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8) at Arizona (Gallen 14-6), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 7-5) at San Diego (Lugo 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
