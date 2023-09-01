All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½ Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ Boston 69 65 .515 14½ New York 65 69 .485 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 Detroit 60 74 .448 9 Chicago 53 81 .396 16 Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 76 57 .571 _ Houston 77 58 .570 _ Texas 75 58 .564 1 Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ Oakland 39 95 .291 37½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 88 45 .662 _ Philadelphia 74 59 .556 14 Miami 67 67 .500 21½ Washington 62 73 .459 27 New York 61 73 .455 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ Chicago 71 62 .534 3 Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 50 .624 _ San Francisco 70 64 .522 13½ Arizona 69 65 .515 14½ San Diego 62 73 .459 22 Colorado 49 84 .368 34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 3-4), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 3-4) at Cleveland (Allen 6-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-8) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Olson 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-8) at Houston (Brown 10-9), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1) at Texas (Montgomery 8-10), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-8), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 3-2) at Cincinnati (Abbott 8-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 11-7) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 12-8) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Falter 1-8) at St. Louis (Rom 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 9-6) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4) at Colorado (Blach 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 1-0) at San Diego (Snell 11-9), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.