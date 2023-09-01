All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 83 50 .624 _ Tampa Bay 82 52 .612 1½ Toronto 73 61 .545 10½ Boston 69 65 .515 14½ New York 65 69 .485 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 69 65 .515 _ Cleveland 64 70 .478 5 Detroit 60 74 .448 9 Chicago 53 81 .396 16 Kansas City 41 94 .304 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 76 57 .571 _ Houston 77 58 .570 _ Texas 75 58 .564 1 Los Angeles 64 70 .478 12½ Oakland 39 95 .291 37½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 88 45 .662 _ Philadelphia 74 59 .556 14 Miami 67 67 .500 21½ Washington 62 73 .459 27 New York 61 73 .455 27½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 59 .556 _ Chicago 71 62 .534 3 Cincinnati 69 66 .511 6 Pittsburgh 61 73 .455 13½ St. Louis 58 76 .433 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 50 .624 _ San Francisco 70 64 .522 13½ Arizona 69 65 .515 14½ San Diego 62 73 .459 22 Colorado 49 84 .368 34

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago White Sox 10, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 5, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

Houston 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 7-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 9-8) at Texas (Scherzer 12-5), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-4) at Kansas City (Lyles 3-15), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 9-7) at Chicago White Sox (Toussaint 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Houston (Verlander 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 7-10) at Oakland (Sears 2-11), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Philadelphia 8

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 4

Toronto 7, Washington 0

Cincinnati 4, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 3, Miami 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Texas 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Kansas City 1

Atlanta 7, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Miami 6, Washington 1

San Francisco 7, San Diego 2

Atlanta 8, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Pérez 5-4) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 12-5) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 11-8) at St. Louis (Hudson 5-1), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 3-1) at Colorado (Flexen 1-6), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 1-3) at Arizona (Davies 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Wacha 10-2), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-7), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

