Barcelona acquires João Félix on loan from Atletico on final day of transfer market

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Portugal forward João Félix will join the Spanish champion on loan from Atletico Madrid for this season.

Barcelona announced the deal less than two hours before the summer transfer window closed on Friday night.

Barcelona said the deal for the 23-year-old playmaker did not include the option to make it a permanent transfer.

Atletico triggered the 126 million euro ($135 million) buyout clause in his contract in 2019 to sign Félix from Benfica.

Atletico loaned him to Chelsea for the second half of last season.

He showed bursts of talent while at Atletico but never was a consistent force in its attack and lost his starting role with coach Diego Simeone.

