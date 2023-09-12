AUTO RACING: Reddick moves on in NASCAR playoffs, but regular-season champ Truex has some work to do

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Bass Pro Shops Night Race Site: Bristol, Tennessee. Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m., and…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:35 p.m., and qualifying, 5:20 p.m.; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 500 laps, 266.5 miles.

Last year: Chris Buescher won after starting 20th.

Last race: Tyler Reddick took advantage of a late caution and fresh tires to rocket past six others in a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas, winning for the second time this season and assuring himself a spot in the next round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Fast facts: Reddick passed team co-owner Denny Hamlin for the lead and joined Kyle Larson as drivers with secured spots in the Round of 12. … Hamlin finished second, followed by Erik Jones, Larson and defending series champion Joey Logano. … With one race remaining before the playoff field is cut down from 16, Kevin Harvick holds the 12th spot, with Martin Truex Jr., the regular-season champion, seven points below the cut line. Others below the line: Bubba Wallace (-19), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (-22) and Michael McDowell (-40).

Next race: Sept. 24, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Food City 300

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2:35 p.m., qualifying, 3:10 p.m., and race, 7:30 p.m. (USA).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 300 laps, 159.9 miles.

Last year: Noah Gragson won his third of four straight races after starting ninth.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek dominated, winning both early stages at Kansas and finishing with his series-best sixth victory of the year while Parker Kligerman claimed the last spot in the 12-driver playoffs when he finished fourth and Riley Herbst crashed early.

Fast facts: Nemechek led 154 of the 200 laps. … Brandon Jones finished second but needed a victory to make the postseason. Sheldon Creed finished third and Austin Hill was fifth. … Kligerman rallied after Herbst nudged him into the wall, putting him two laps down. … Sammy Smith, already in the playoffs with an early season victory at Phoenix, crashed for the seventh race in a row. … Another playoff driver, Cole Custer, crashed after hitting debris.

Next race: Sept. 23, Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Thursday, practice, 4 p.m., qualifying, 4:35 p.m., and race, 9 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 200 laps, 106.6 miles.

Last year: Ty Majeski won after starting sixth.

Last race: Christian Eckes took the lead on the final restart at Kansas to lead his only two laps of the race and gain a berth in the Round of 8.

Fast facts: Eckes prevailed in a three-wide fight for the lead against Corey Heim and Zane Smith. It was his third victory of the year and the fourth of his career. … Taylor Gray finished second and Matt DiBenedetto was third but missed out on a playoff advancement by five points to 2021 series champion Ben Rhodes. … Also eliminated was three-time series champion Matt Crafton, who finished 33rd and missed advancing by 11 points.

Next race: Sept. 30, Talladega, Alabama.

FORMULA ONE

Singapore Grand Prix

Site: Marina Bay, Singapore.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 5:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and qualifying, 9 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Marina Bay street circuit.

Race distance: 62 laps, 191.821 miles.

Last year: Sergio Perez won after starting second.

Last race: Two-time defending series champion Max Verstappen won his record-breaking 10th consecutive Formula One race, leading a 1-2 finish for Red Bull at Monza.

Fast facts: Verstappen (12) and Perez have won all 14 races this season and 24 of the last 25. … Carlos Sainz Jr.’s third-place finish at Monza was his first podium of the season. He outran Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in what is considered a home race for the team. … Sainz led the first 14 laps after starting on the pole, the longest any non-Red Bull driver has led a race this season. … Red Bull is eight victories from becoming the first team to sweep an F1 season.

Next race: Sept. 24, Tokyo.

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.

Next race: Next season.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car in Indianapolis.

Next event: Sept. 14-17, Mohnton, Pennsylvania.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Sept. 15, Hanford, California, and Sept. 16, Placerville, California.

