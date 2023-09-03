Live Radio
Home » Sports » Atletico's home game against…

Atletico’s home game against Sevilla postponed due to forecasts of intense rain in central Spain

The Associated Press

September 3, 2023, 11:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Atletico Madrid’s Spanish league home game against Sevilla has been postponed ahead of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain, the Spanish league said Sunday.

The Spanish league said it postponed the match after considering the warnings from Spain’s national weather service and the recommendation of Madrid’s municipal government.

Atletico was set to host Sevilla at its stadium at 6:30 p.m. local time.

Authorities have asked residents in Madrid to stay indoors and avoid driving. Rail services have also been suspended on some lines.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up