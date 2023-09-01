Atlanta plays Minnesota, aims to break road losing streak

Atlanta Dream (17-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-19, 11-8 Western Conference) Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Atlanta Dream (17-19, 10-9 Eastern Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (17-19, 11-8 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Lynx -1.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to break its eight-game road losing streak when the Dream face Minnesota.

The Lynx have gone 7-11 at home. Minnesota has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dream are 7-11 on the road. Atlanta gives up 84.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Dream won the last meeting 82-73 on July 18, with Rhyne Howard scoring 21 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride is averaging 13.5 points for the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Cheyenne Parker is averaging 14.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Dream. Howard is averaging 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Dream: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Lindsay Allen: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Dream: Nia Coffey: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

