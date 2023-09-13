Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies play in game 4 of series

Atlanta Braves (95-50, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-66, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40…

Atlanta Braves (95-50, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (79-66, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (16-5, 3.89 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 250 strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (2-3, 3.26 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +156; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Philadelphia Phillies with a 2-1 series lead.

Philadelphia has a 79-66 record overall and a 43-30 record in home games. The Phillies have a 55-35 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Atlanta is 95-50 overall and 48-25 on the road. Braves hitters have a collective .502 slugging percentage to lead MLB.

Wednesday’s game is the 10th time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 6-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 43 home runs while slugging .478. Trea Turner is 18-for-43 with a double, seven home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 27 doubles, two triples, 34 home runs and 87 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 19-for-37 with two doubles and eight home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .250 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Braves: 5-5, .266 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

Braves: Dylan Lee: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daysbel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (forearm), Collin McHugh: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hilliard: 60-Day IL (heel), Jesse Chavez: 60-Day IL (shin), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

