Athletic Bilbao beats Alaves 2-0 in Basque Country derby to move closer to the top in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao defeated Alaves 2-0 in a Basque Country derby on Friday for its fourth Spanish league…

MADRID (AP) — Athletic Bilbao defeated Alaves 2-0 in a Basque Country derby on Friday for its fourth Spanish league win of the season.

Iñaki Williams and Oihan Sancet scored a goal in each half for the visitors, which moved two points behind leader Real Madrid ahead of the weekend matches. Athletic sits in fourth place, tied on points with Barcelona and Girona.

It was the third straight match without conceding for Athletic, whose only loss was against Madrid in the opening round. It also drew at Mallorca.

Promoted Alaves stayed closer to the bottom of the standings after its second consecutive defeat — and fourth of the season. It had won its other two home games this season, against Sevilla and Valencia.

Alaves next visits Celta Vigo, while Athletic hosts Getafe.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.