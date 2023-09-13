Astros’ Hunter Brown and bullpen keep Athletics hitless through 6 innings

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero have held the Oakland Athletics hitless through six innings…

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitchers Hunter Brown and Rafael Montero have held the Oakland Athletics hitless through six innings on Wednesday night.

Brown pitched five innings, struck out seven, walked two and hit a batter, throwing 78 pitches. He retired his first 11 batters, then walked Ryan Noda.

Montero threw a perfect sixth.

Houston leads 5-0.

Houston’s Framber Valdez threw a no-hitter against Cleveland on Aug. 1.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.