Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 9, 2023, 7:18 PM

Saturday

At West Course

St. Louis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

Second Round

Kevin Sutherland 64-66—130
Y.E. Yang 64-66—130
Ken Duke 66-65—131
Steve Flesch 66-66—132
Brett Quigley 68-64—132
David Branshaw 68-66—134
Billy Mayfair 64-70—134
Wes Short 65-69—134
David Toms 68-66—134
Brian Gay 65-70—135
Colin Montgomerie 71-64—135
Timothy O’Neal 64-71—135
Tim Petrovic 67-68—135
Paul Goydos 68-68—136
John Huston 69-67—136
Kenny Perry 67-69—136
Kirk Triplett 67-69—136
Billy Andrade 68-69—137
Alex Cejka 66-71—137
Joe Durant 67-70—137
Richard Green 68-69—137
Bernhard Langer 68-69—137
Jeff Maggert 69-68—137
Rocco Mediate 68-69—137
Dicky Pride 68-69—137
Notah Begay 68-70—138
K.J. Choi 70-68—138
Ernie Els 68-70—138
Rod Pampling 71-67—138
Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138
Charlie Wi 67-71—138
Stuart Appleby 70-69—139
Shane Bertsch 69-70—139
Kris Blanks 71-68—139
Olin Browne 69-70—139
Marco Dawson 70-69—139
Scott Dunlap 68-71—139
Retief Goosen 66-73—139
Thongchai Jaidee 70-69—139
Robert Karlsson 71-68—139
Jose Maria Olazabal 69-70—139
Jesper Parnevik 72-67—139
Paul Stankowski 69-70—139
Darren Clarke 69-71—140
Carlos Franco 70-70—140
Simon Griffiths 68-72—140
Stephen Ames 73-68—141
Jason Bohn 68-73—141
Glen Day 71-70—141
Jerry Kelly 70-71—141
Rob Labritz 70-71—141
Tom Pernice 72-69—141
Scott Verplank 71-70—141
Mark Hensby 70-72—142
Jeff Sluman 73-69—142
Paul Broadhurst 71-72—143
Robert Damron 70-73—143
Jay Delsing 69-74—143
Chris DiMarco 69-74—143
Lee Janzen 72-71—143
David McKenzie 74-69—143
Woody Austin 72-72—144
David Duval 68-76—144
Tom Lehman 68-76—144
Justin Leonard 71-73—144
Boo Weekley 71-73—144
Bob Estes 71-74—145
Harrison Frazar 74-71—145
Fred Funk 71-74—145
Brian Cooper 71-75—146
Scott McCarron 69-77—146
Corey Pavin 74-72—146
John Senden 75-71—146
Duffy Waldorf 72-75—147
Tim Herron 76-74—150
Jay Williamson 78-74—152
John Daly 74-WD
Scott Parel 75-WD

