Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

Saturday At West Course St. Louis Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71 Second Round Kevin Sutherland 64-66—130 Y.E. Yang…

Saturday

At West Course

St. Louis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

Second Round

Kevin Sutherland 64-66—130 Y.E. Yang 64-66—130 Ken Duke 66-65—131 Steve Flesch 66-66—132 Brett Quigley 68-64—132 David Branshaw 68-66—134 Billy Mayfair 64-70—134 Wes Short 65-69—134 David Toms 68-66—134 Brian Gay 65-70—135 Colin Montgomerie 71-64—135 Timothy O’Neal 64-71—135 Tim Petrovic 67-68—135 Paul Goydos 68-68—136 John Huston 69-67—136 Kenny Perry 67-69—136 Kirk Triplett 67-69—136 Billy Andrade 68-69—137 Alex Cejka 66-71—137 Joe Durant 67-70—137 Richard Green 68-69—137 Bernhard Langer 68-69—137 Jeff Maggert 69-68—137 Rocco Mediate 68-69—137 Dicky Pride 68-69—137 Notah Begay 68-70—138 K.J. Choi 70-68—138 Ernie Els 68-70—138 Rod Pampling 71-67—138 Ken Tanigawa 68-70—138 Charlie Wi 67-71—138 Stuart Appleby 70-69—139 Shane Bertsch 69-70—139 Kris Blanks 71-68—139 Olin Browne 69-70—139 Marco Dawson 70-69—139 Scott Dunlap 68-71—139 Retief Goosen 66-73—139 Thongchai Jaidee 70-69—139 Robert Karlsson 71-68—139 Jose Maria Olazabal 69-70—139 Jesper Parnevik 72-67—139 Paul Stankowski 69-70—139 Darren Clarke 69-71—140 Carlos Franco 70-70—140 Simon Griffiths 68-72—140 Stephen Ames 73-68—141 Jason Bohn 68-73—141 Glen Day 71-70—141 Jerry Kelly 70-71—141 Rob Labritz 70-71—141 Tom Pernice 72-69—141 Scott Verplank 71-70—141 Mark Hensby 70-72—142 Jeff Sluman 73-69—142 Paul Broadhurst 71-72—143 Robert Damron 70-73—143 Jay Delsing 69-74—143 Chris DiMarco 69-74—143 Lee Janzen 72-71—143 David McKenzie 74-69—143 Woody Austin 72-72—144 David Duval 68-76—144 Tom Lehman 68-76—144 Justin Leonard 71-73—144 Boo Weekley 71-73—144 Bob Estes 71-74—145 Harrison Frazar 74-71—145 Fred Funk 71-74—145 Brian Cooper 71-75—146 Scott McCarron 69-77—146 Corey Pavin 74-72—146 John Senden 75-71—146 Duffy Waldorf 72-75—147 Tim Herron 76-74—150 Jay Williamson 78-74—152 John Daly 74-WD Scott Parel 75-WD

