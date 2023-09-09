Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

Saturday
At West Course
St. Louis
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
Second Round
|Kevin Sutherland
|64-66—130
|Y.E. Yang
|64-66—130
|Ken Duke
|66-65—131
|Steve Flesch
|66-66—132
|Brett Quigley
|68-64—132
|David Branshaw
|68-66—134
|Billy Mayfair
|64-70—134
|Wes Short
|65-69—134
|David Toms
|68-66—134
|Brian Gay
|65-70—135
|Colin Montgomerie
|71-64—135
|Timothy O’Neal
|64-71—135
|Tim Petrovic
|67-68—135
|Paul Goydos
|68-68—136
|John Huston
|69-67—136
|Kenny Perry
|67-69—136
|Kirk Triplett
|67-69—136
|Billy Andrade
|68-69—137
|Alex Cejka
|66-71—137
|Joe Durant
|67-70—137
|Richard Green
|68-69—137
|Bernhard Langer
|68-69—137
|Jeff Maggert
|69-68—137
|Rocco Mediate
|68-69—137
|Dicky Pride
|68-69—137
|Notah Begay
|68-70—138
|K.J. Choi
|70-68—138
|Ernie Els
|68-70—138
|Rod Pampling
|71-67—138
|Ken Tanigawa
|68-70—138
|Charlie Wi
|67-71—138
|Stuart Appleby
|70-69—139
|Shane Bertsch
|69-70—139
|Kris Blanks
|71-68—139
|Olin Browne
|69-70—139
|Marco Dawson
|70-69—139
|Scott Dunlap
|68-71—139
|Retief Goosen
|66-73—139
|Thongchai Jaidee
|70-69—139
|Robert Karlsson
|71-68—139
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|69-70—139
|Jesper Parnevik
|72-67—139
|Paul Stankowski
|69-70—139
|Darren Clarke
|69-71—140
|Carlos Franco
|70-70—140
|Simon Griffiths
|68-72—140
|Stephen Ames
|73-68—141
|Jason Bohn
|68-73—141
|Glen Day
|71-70—141
|Jerry Kelly
|70-71—141
|Rob Labritz
|70-71—141
|Tom Pernice
|72-69—141
|Scott Verplank
|71-70—141
|Mark Hensby
|70-72—142
|Jeff Sluman
|73-69—142
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-72—143
|Robert Damron
|70-73—143
|Jay Delsing
|69-74—143
|Chris DiMarco
|69-74—143
|Lee Janzen
|72-71—143
|David McKenzie
|74-69—143
|Woody Austin
|72-72—144
|David Duval
|68-76—144
|Tom Lehman
|68-76—144
|Justin Leonard
|71-73—144
|Boo Weekley
|71-73—144
|Bob Estes
|71-74—145
|Harrison Frazar
|74-71—145
|Fred Funk
|71-74—145
|Brian Cooper
|71-75—146
|Scott McCarron
|69-77—146
|Corey Pavin
|74-72—146
|John Senden
|75-71—146
|Duffy Waldorf
|72-75—147
|Tim Herron
|76-74—150
|Jay Williamson
|78-74—152
|John Daly
|74-WD
|Scott Parel
|75-WD
