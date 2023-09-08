Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

Friday
At West Course
St. Louis
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
First Round
|Billy Mayfair
|34-30—64
|Timothy O’Neal
|31-33—64
|Kevin Sutherland
|32-32—64
|Y.E. Yang
|34-30—64
|Brian Gay
|34-31—65
|Wes Short
|34-31—65
|Alex Cejka
|33-33—66
|Ken Duke
|32-34—66
|Steve Flesch
|33-33—66
|Retief Goosen
|32-34—66
|Joe Durant
|34-33—67
|Kenny Perry
|32-35—67
|Tim Petrovic
|34-33—67
|Kirk Triplett
|34-33—67
|Charlie Wi
|32-35—67
|Billy Andrade
|35-33—68
|Notah Begay
|33-35—68
|Jason Bohn
|33-35—68
|David Branshaw
|36-32—68
|Scott Dunlap
|34-34—68
|David Duval
|35-33—68
|Ernie Els
|34-34—68
|Paul Goydos
|35-33—68
|Richard Green
|35-33—68
|Simon Griffiths
|33-35—68
|Bernhard Langer
|33-35—68
|Tom Lehman
|35-33—68
|Rocco Mediate
|32-36—68
|Dicky Pride
|34-34—68
|Brett Quigley
|35-33—68
|Ken Tanigawa
|35-33—68
|David Toms
|34-34—68
|Shane Bertsch
|34-35—69
|Olin Browne
|34-35—69
|Darren Clarke
|37-32—69
|Jay Delsing
|35-34—69
|Chris DiMarco
|33-36—69
|John Huston
|36-33—69
|Jeff Maggert
|37-32—69
|Scott McCarron
|33-36—69
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|36-33—69
|Paul Stankowski
|34-35—69
|Stuart Appleby
|34-36—70
|K.J. Choi
|36-34—70
|Robert Damron
|36-34—70
|Marco Dawson
|33-37—70
|Carlos Franco
|35-35—70
|Mark Hensby
|33-37—70
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-34—70
|Jerry Kelly
|36-34—70
|Rob Labritz
|35-35—70
|Kris Blanks
|35-36—71
|Paul Broadhurst
|35-36—71
|Brian Cooper
|36-35—71
|Glen Day
|36-35—71
|Bob Estes
|36-35—71
|Fred Funk
|36-35—71
|Robert Karlsson
|34-37—71
|Justin Leonard
|34-37—71
|Colin Montgomerie
|35-36—71
|Rod Pampling
|34-37—71
|Scott Verplank
|32-39—71
|Boo Weekley
|36-35—71
|Woody Austin
|36-36—72
|Lee Janzen
|36-36—72
|Jesper Parnevik
|36-36—72
|Tom Pernice
|36-36—72
|Duffy Waldorf
|37-35—72
|Stephen Ames
|35-38—73
|Jeff Sluman
|34-39—73
|John Daly
|40-34—74
|Harrison Frazar
|37-37—74
|David McKenzie
|37-37—74
|Corey Pavin
|32-42—74
|Scott Parel
|36-39—75
|John Senden
|38-37—75
|Tim Herron
|37-39—76
|Jay Williamson
|38-40—78
