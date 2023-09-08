Live Radio
Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

September 8, 2023, 6:14 PM

Friday

At West Course

St. Louis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

First Round

Billy Mayfair 34-30—64
Timothy O’Neal 31-33—64
Kevin Sutherland 32-32—64
Y.E. Yang 34-30—64
Brian Gay 34-31—65
Wes Short 34-31—65
Alex Cejka 33-33—66
Ken Duke 32-34—66
Steve Flesch 33-33—66
Retief Goosen 32-34—66
Joe Durant 34-33—67
Kenny Perry 32-35—67
Tim Petrovic 34-33—67
Kirk Triplett 34-33—67
Charlie Wi 32-35—67
Billy Andrade 35-33—68
Notah Begay 33-35—68
Jason Bohn 33-35—68
David Branshaw 36-32—68
Scott Dunlap 34-34—68
David Duval 35-33—68
Ernie Els 34-34—68
Paul Goydos 35-33—68
Richard Green 35-33—68
Simon Griffiths 33-35—68
Bernhard Langer 33-35—68
Tom Lehman 35-33—68
Rocco Mediate 32-36—68
Dicky Pride 34-34—68
Brett Quigley 35-33—68
Ken Tanigawa 35-33—68
David Toms 34-34—68
Shane Bertsch 34-35—69
Olin Browne 34-35—69
Darren Clarke 37-32—69
Jay Delsing 35-34—69
Chris DiMarco 33-36—69
John Huston 36-33—69
Jeff Maggert 37-32—69
Scott McCarron 33-36—69
Jose Maria Olazabal 36-33—69
Paul Stankowski 34-35—69
Stuart Appleby 34-36—70
K.J. Choi 36-34—70
Robert Damron 36-34—70
Marco Dawson 33-37—70
Carlos Franco 35-35—70
Mark Hensby 33-37—70
Thongchai Jaidee 36-34—70
Jerry Kelly 36-34—70
Rob Labritz 35-35—70
Kris Blanks 35-36—71
Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71
Brian Cooper 36-35—71
Glen Day 36-35—71
Bob Estes 36-35—71
Fred Funk 36-35—71
Robert Karlsson 34-37—71
Justin Leonard 34-37—71
Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71
Rod Pampling 34-37—71
Scott Verplank 32-39—71
Boo Weekley 36-35—71
Woody Austin 36-36—72
Lee Janzen 36-36—72
Jesper Parnevik 36-36—72
Tom Pernice 36-36—72
Duffy Waldorf 37-35—72
Stephen Ames 35-38—73
Jeff Sluman 34-39—73
John Daly 40-34—74
Harrison Frazar 37-37—74
David McKenzie 37-37—74
Corey Pavin 32-42—74
Scott Parel 36-39—75
John Senden 38-37—75
Tim Herron 37-39—76
Jay Williamson 38-40—78

