Ascension Charity Classic Tour Scores

Friday At West Course St. Louis Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71 First Round Billy Mayfair 34-30—64 Timothy O’Neal…

Friday

At West Course

St. Louis

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71

First Round

Billy Mayfair 34-30—64 Timothy O’Neal 31-33—64 Kevin Sutherland 32-32—64 Y.E. Yang 34-30—64 Brian Gay 34-31—65 Wes Short 34-31—65 Alex Cejka 33-33—66 Ken Duke 32-34—66 Steve Flesch 33-33—66 Retief Goosen 32-34—66 Joe Durant 34-33—67 Kenny Perry 32-35—67 Tim Petrovic 34-33—67 Kirk Triplett 34-33—67 Charlie Wi 32-35—67 Billy Andrade 35-33—68 Notah Begay 33-35—68 Jason Bohn 33-35—68 David Branshaw 36-32—68 Scott Dunlap 34-34—68 David Duval 35-33—68 Ernie Els 34-34—68 Paul Goydos 35-33—68 Richard Green 35-33—68 Simon Griffiths 33-35—68 Bernhard Langer 33-35—68 Tom Lehman 35-33—68 Rocco Mediate 32-36—68 Dicky Pride 34-34—68 Brett Quigley 35-33—68 Ken Tanigawa 35-33—68 David Toms 34-34—68 Shane Bertsch 34-35—69 Olin Browne 34-35—69 Darren Clarke 37-32—69 Jay Delsing 35-34—69 Chris DiMarco 33-36—69 John Huston 36-33—69 Jeff Maggert 37-32—69 Scott McCarron 33-36—69 Jose Maria Olazabal 36-33—69 Paul Stankowski 34-35—69 Stuart Appleby 34-36—70 K.J. Choi 36-34—70 Robert Damron 36-34—70 Marco Dawson 33-37—70 Carlos Franco 35-35—70 Mark Hensby 33-37—70 Thongchai Jaidee 36-34—70 Jerry Kelly 36-34—70 Rob Labritz 35-35—70 Kris Blanks 35-36—71 Paul Broadhurst 35-36—71 Brian Cooper 36-35—71 Glen Day 36-35—71 Bob Estes 36-35—71 Fred Funk 36-35—71 Robert Karlsson 34-37—71 Justin Leonard 34-37—71 Colin Montgomerie 35-36—71 Rod Pampling 34-37—71 Scott Verplank 32-39—71 Boo Weekley 36-35—71 Woody Austin 36-36—72 Lee Janzen 36-36—72 Jesper Parnevik 36-36—72 Tom Pernice 36-36—72 Duffy Waldorf 37-35—72 Stephen Ames 35-38—73 Jeff Sluman 34-39—73 John Daly 40-34—74 Harrison Frazar 37-37—74 David McKenzie 37-37—74 Corey Pavin 32-42—74 Scott Parel 36-39—75 John Senden 38-37—75 Tim Herron 37-39—76 Jay Williamson 38-40—78

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.