Arabian Knight wins $1M Pacific Classic for trainer Bob Baffert and earns Breeders’ Cup berth

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Arabian Knight led all the way in holding off Geaux Rocket Ride by a neck to win the $1 million Pacific Classic on Saturday, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert his record seventh victory in the race at Del Mar.

The victory earned Arabian Knight an automatic entry into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic, to be run at his home track of Santa Anita in November.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Arabian Knight ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:03.19. He paid $6.20, $4.40 and $3.60.

Arabian Knight was sidelined for six months before finishing third behind Geaux Rocket Ride in the $1 million Haskell at Monmouth in July.

“The wire couldn’t come soon enough,” Baffert said. “I know it was crazy to come back here and run him at a mile and a quarter but if you’re going to get beat, I’d rather get beat in a Grade I. I loved the way he digs and fought and he’s going to get better.”

Arabian Knight has won three of four career starts and has earnings of $1,244,275 for owner Amr Zedan.

Geaux Rocket Ride returned $4 and $2.80 as the 2-1 second choice. Slow Down Andy was another 1 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $4.80 to show.

“My horse really dug in. It was a great horse race,” said Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, aboard Geaux Rocket Ride.

Senor Buscador finished fourth, followed by Skinner, the Baffert-trained Defunded, Piroli, Tripoli, Order and Law and Stilleto Boy.

