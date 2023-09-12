AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept.…

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 11, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low 1. New York (6) 32 8 127 1 1 2 2. Las Vegas (5) 34 6 126 2 1 2 3. Connecticut 27 13 110 3 3 3 4. Dallas 22 18 97 4 4 5 5. Washington 19 21 84 7 4 7 6. Atlanta 19 21 74 8 5 8 7. Minnesota 19 21 67 5 5 9 8. Chicago 18 22 58 9 6 9 9. Los Angeles 17 23 49 6 7 9 10. Indiana 13 27 33 10 10 10 11. Seattle 11 29 22 11 11 11 12. Phoenix 9 31 11 12 12 12

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.