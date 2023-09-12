AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 11-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 11, all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. New York (6)
|32
|8
|127
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (5)
|34
|6
|126
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|27
|13
|110
|3
|3
|3
|4. Dallas
|22
|18
|97
|4
|4
|5
|5. Washington
|19
|21
|84
|7
|4
|7
|6. Atlanta
|19
|21
|74
|8
|5
|8
|7. Minnesota
|19
|21
|67
|5
|5
|9
|8. Chicago
|18
|22
|58
|9
|6
|9
|9. Los Angeles
|17
|23
|49
|6
|7
|9
|10. Indiana
|13
|27
|33
|10
|10
|10
|11. Seattle
|11
|29
|22
|11
|11
|11
|12. Phoenix
|9
|31
|11
|12
|12
|12
